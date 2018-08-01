MetLife gains in after-market as Q2 results beat consensus

MetLife (NYSE:MET) gains 1% in after-hours trading as Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.30 beats consensus by 13 cents and revenue of $21.19B beats by $5.47B.

Book value of $50.28 per share declines 21% from $63.63 a year earlier primarily due to the spinoff of Brighthouse Financial.

Adjusted premiums, fees and other revenue increased 48% to $16.9B.

Return on equity increased to 6.5% from 5.2% Y/Y.

Net investment income rose to $4.47B from $4.19B Y/Y.

Expense ratio fell to 14.6% from 21.2% Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

