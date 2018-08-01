Tesla conference call live updates

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) heads into the earnings conference call with shares up 4.20% in AH trading after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report and guidance update. Check this page during the earnings call for rolling updates on the main event.

GAME ON: Elon Musk begins the call by taking a victory lap (deserved?) over the level of vehicle production during the last few weeks of June. He says 7K Model S/X/3 cars a week is a "mind-blowing" leap forward.

Musk notes that a "majority" of all premium sedan sales in the U.S. during July were Model 3s.

He also makes the point that capex per vehicle is declining as the production ramp continues.

Force majeure? Musk has mentioned it twice already and the press release also called out the wildcard.

There's also a different tone on this earnings call as Q1 Cranky Musk concedes that he's Tired Musk due to putting in time in the body shop.

Execs with the autopilot team are running through some of the new AV features, including safety and AI developments.

Shares of Tesla have moved higher during the call and are now up 5.44% in AH trading.

Q&A starts with a direct question on margins. First, Musk apologizes to the Bernstein analyst for his Q1 call dismissal of a similar inquiry before talking about scale efficiencies.

Question two is on the Gigafactory in China. The apology tour continues with Musk asking forgiveness from the RBC analyst on record before discussing the lessons learned through the first two gigafactory investments. "Less than half" is the guess on the Gigafactory 3 investment cost compared to the Nevada site.

Tesla is now up 8.21% in AH trading. Execs are running out the clock a bit here, but the measured tone from Musk could help sentiment going forward.

Musk says Tesla has no plans to raise equity, but will rely on Chinese banks to fund the Shanghai operations. He also quashes rumors that Tesla received a SEC Wells notice.

Adam Jonas gets a run-out. Curiously, the Morgan Stanley analyst asks if autonomous vehicles could be a national security risk and whether Amazon or BMW is a bigger competitor. The answers were no and neither.

Data point: The Tesla team says the top 5 cars traded in for Model 3 are the Toyota Prius (NYSE:TM), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 3 series, Honda Accord (NYSE:HMC), Honda Civic and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf.

25% margins on the Model 3 is still the target even as the company's average transaction prices falls into the low $40Ks. Look for that as early as Q1 of 2019, tips Musk.

Musk doesn't exactly back Tesla's forecast for 1M cars produced in 2020 in a response to a question from The Wall Street Journal. There's some hemming and hawing before he settles on a guess of between 750K to 800K. An expectation for Shanghai and Europe production factors into that estimate. The Model Y and Tesla Semi are also mentioned, but nothing specific is offered up.

YouTuber and Seeking Alpha contributor Galileo Russell gets a question in on potential production sites, but Musk doesn't get into specifics.