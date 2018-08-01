Zynga ticks up as mobile stays on growth trajectory

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is up 1.3% in late trading after posting Q2 earnings

boosted by mobile live services and success with its "forever" franchise engagement.

Revenue grew 4% to $217M and bookings were up 12%.

The company swung to a loss of $0.9M, however, from a year-ago net gain of $5.1M, thanks to higher costs. And adjusted EBITDA fell to $26.7M, down 3.2%.

In mobile, revenues grew 7% to $192.7M and bookings rose 17% to $211.6M. User pay revenue rose 3% and bookings 14%, while mobile ad revenue rose 22% and mobile ad bookings were up 26%.

Mobile average DAUs grew 12% Y/Y, to 21M.

Ad revenue overall rose 18% Y/Y and ad bookings 22%, driven by increased engagement in Words With Friends as well as wider network optimization.

Overall, DAUs grew 11% to 23M and MAUs grew 10% to 88M. Average Daily Bookings per DAU ticked up 1% to $0.11.

It's guiding to Q3 bookings of $248M ($218M revenue and $30M net increase in deferred revenue), a net loss of $21M and EBITDA of $16M.

Conference call/Q&A to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release