TripAdvisor plunges 12% on Q2 revenue miss, Hotel sales drop

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) plunges nearly 12% aftermarket on Q2 results that missed revenue estimates by $1.92M with a reported $433M (+2% Y/Y).

Hotel revenue dropped 4% on the year to $313M. Non-Hotel revenue grew 22% to $120M.

Average monthly unique visitors on TripAdvisor-branded sites and apps reached 456M (+10%). Average monthly unique hotel shoppers dropped 3% to 149M.

Cash flow from operating activities dropped 16% to $186M and FCF dropped 17% to $170M. Cash and equivalents totaled $680M with no outstanding debt.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern tomorrow with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: TripAdvisor beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)