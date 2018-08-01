More on Annaly Capital Q2: NIM, ex-PAA, improves from Q1

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) reports Q2 core EPS of 30 cents a share, beating consensus by a penny.
NLY +0.7% in after-hours trading.
Sees completing MTGE acquisition in Q3; NLY says the $900M transaction will add to earnings and provide immediate cost savings.
Net interest margin (excluding premium amortization adjustment) of 1.56%, up from 1.52% in the prior quarter.
Hedge fund ratio increased to 95% from 94% at March 31, 2018.
Book value per common share $10.35 vs. $10.53 at March 31, 2018.
Net interest spread (excluding PAA) of 1.18% vs. 1.09% at Q1 end.
