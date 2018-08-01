Halcon Resources rises after Q2 brings surprise profit, 16% production gain

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) +1.6% after-hours as it reports a surprise Q2 profit even as revenues slide 54% Y/Y to $55.4M, in-line with analyst expectations.

KH says Q2 net production rose 16% Y/Y to 12,769 boe/day, and would have produced ~13.3K boe/day if not for downtime related mostly to unexpected power reliability issues and inclement weather.

HK says it is currently producing in excess of 13,750 boe/day net and running three operated rigs in the Delaware Basin, a rig level it expects to maintain through the rest of the year, in addition to running one full-time frac crew.

The company says it has engaged Scotiabank and BMO as advisors for a potential partial or full sale of its Halcón Field Services infrastructure assets.

HK lowers its FY 2018 total production guidance to 14K-16K boe/day, down from 15K-20K boe/day, as well as its Q4 production outlook to 19K-21K boe/day from 23K-25K boe/day.