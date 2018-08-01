Denali's DNL201 shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares ahead 11% after hours

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) is up 11% after hours on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Parkinson's candidate DNL201.

The study, involving 100 healthy subjects, showed DNL201, an LRRK2 inhibitor, to be well-tolerated with no dose-related serious adverse events observed, including doses that achieved high levels of cerebrospinal fluid exposure, robust target engagement and effects on biomarkers of lysosomal function.

The company plans to advance DNL201 into Phase 1b development by year-end. The study will involve Parkinson's disease patients with and without a genetic LRRK2 mutation.

Detailed results from the Phase 1 study will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.