Moelis launches 5M-share public stock offering

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) starts a public offering of 5M shares of class A common stock so that it can buy shares back from some managing directors and former employees.
Proceeds will be used to repurchase the same number of shares of class A common stock or partnership or other equity interests that are exchangeable or convertible into class A common stock shares.
Moelis won't retain any proceeds from the offering and the offering won't increase the number of class A common stock shares outstanding.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Moelis beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (July 23)
