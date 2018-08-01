Moelis launches 5M-share public stock offering

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) starts a public offering of 5M shares of class A common stock so that it can buy shares back from some managing directors and former employees.

Proceeds will be used to repurchase the same number of shares of class A common stock or partnership or other equity interests that are exchangeable or convertible into class A common stock shares.

Moelis won't retain any proceeds from the offering and the offering won't increase the number of class A common stock shares outstanding.

Source: Press Release

