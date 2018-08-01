Fortinet +8.7% on Q2 beats, upside guides, $500M share repurchase

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) gains 8.7% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 21% Y/Y to $441.3M. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $445M to $455M (consensus: $431.4M) and EPS from $0.41 to $0.43 (consensus: $0.39).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $1.77B to $1.79B (consensus: $1.73B) and EPS from $1.63 to $1.67 (consensus: $1.53). Billings expected from $2.085B to $2.11B. Non-GAAP gross margin forecasted from 75% to 76% and operating margin from 21.2% to 21.7%.

Q2 Product revenue was up 17% Y/Y to $166.3M. Service revenue was up 25% to $275M. Billings grew 20% to $513.4M. Deferred revenue was up 27% to $1.47B.

Cash flow from operations totaled $142.2M. FCF was $130.6M. Fortinet ended the period with $1.5B in cash and equivalents.

Share repurchase: The board increases the share repurchase authorization by $500M, bringing the total to $1.5B.

