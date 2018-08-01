BlackRock Capital Investment dips after Q2 miss

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) falls 2% in after-hours trading as Q2 net investment income of 16 cents a share missed consensus by a cent.

Net asset value per share declined 1.2% to $7.56 Q/Q, primarily due to an increase in net unrealized and realized depreciation on legacy assets.

Q2 adjusted EPS 6 cents vs. loss of 1 cent in Q1 and adjusted EPS of 23 cents a year earlier.

"We saw multiple exits during the quarter driving the decrease in net leverage from 0.56x to 0.43x quarter-over quarter," says Chairman and CEO James Keenan.

After Q2 end, Senior Loan Partner entered into a $270M loan and servicing agreement. Along with other actions, investing capacity of Senior Loan Partners increased to about $400M from $300M.

