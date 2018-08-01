S&P, Dow slip on trade worries; Apple's record close helps lift Nasdaq

Stocks ticked mostly lower following reports that some administration advisers are urging Pres. Trump to sharply increase tariffs against China, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq scored a modest gain.

Also, the Fed left interest rates unchanged as expected, keeping its target range at 1.75%-2%, and characterized the economy as strong, signaling that two more rate hikes likely are still on track for this year starting in September.

Techs (+1%) led the sector standings, sparked by Apple's 5.9% rally to a new record high and pushing the company's market cap within just $10B of the unprecedented $1T mark.

Only two other groups, real estate (+0.7%) and health care (+0.1%), finished in the green, while the trade-sensitive industrial sector (-1.3%) and energy (-1.3%) were the day's leading losers.

WTI September crude fell 1.6% to settle at $67.66/bbl after U.S. data revealed an unexpected climb of nearly 4M barrels in domestic crude supplies along with a drop in weekly production.

U.S. Treasurys sold off even before the Fed's rate decision, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note rising 4 bps to 3.00% and the two-year yield adding a basis point to 2.68%.