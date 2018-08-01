HubSpot -6.7% after Q2 beats with downside EPS guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) drops 6.7% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 38% Y/Y revenue growth. Mixed Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $125.6M to $126.6M (consensus: $125.04M) and downside EPS of $0.03 to $0.05 (consensus: $0.09).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $496.8M to $498.8M (consensus: $491.10M) and EPS from $0.63 to $0.67 (consensus: $0.63).

Q2 subscription revenue was up 38% Y/Y to $116.6M. Professional services and other revenue was $6M, up 27%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $6.5M and the operating margin was 5.3%, up 2.6 percentage points.

FCF was $5.2M and the company ended the quarter with $566.6M in cash and equivalents.

Total average subscription revenue per customer was $10,004, down 2% on the year.

