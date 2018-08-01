CBL Properties slips as Q2 NOI declines

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) reports Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 46 cents compared with 50 cents a year ago.

CBL -1.4% in after-hours trading.

Q2 total portfolio same-center net operating income fell 6.9%; portfolio occupancy slipped to 91.1% as of June 30, 2018, compared with 91.6% a year earlier. Same-center mall occupancy was 89.5% vs. 90.4% a year ago.

In July, CBL repaid $190.0M of its $490.0M unsecured term loan using availability on its line of credit.

CBL maintains 2018 adjusted FFO per share forecast of $1.70-$1.80.

