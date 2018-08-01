Qorvo results top highest estimates to start fiscal year

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) came in with easy beats in its fiscal Q1 results, topping even the highest analyst estimates for profits and revenues.

Shares are up 1.5% in postmarket trading.

Revenues grew to $692.7M with a gross margin of 44%. Gross profit ticked up just slightly to $304.9M.

Operating income (non-GAAP basis) was $144.4M vs. a year-ago $137.4M; the company logged a GAAP operating loss of $19.2M.

Net income, meanwhile, rose 8.9% to $124M.

“Our June quarter exceeded guidance with strong mobile growth in China, continued broad-based growth in IDP, and excellent cost control across the company," says CFO Mark Murphy.

For the September quarter, it's guiding to revenue of $850M-$860M, gross margin of about 47.5%, and EPS of $1.62 at the midpoint.

Press release