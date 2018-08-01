Prudential dips after-hours on Q2 miss

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) slips 2.5% in after-hours trading as Q2 adjusted operating income per share of $3.10 misses consensus by 6 cents; that compares with $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

Items resulting in a net charge of $81M reduced adjusted operating income by 19 cents a share.

Book value per share of common stock increased to $113.59 from $111.73 a year earlier.

Prudential's global investment management business adjusted operating income increased to $254M from $218M Y/Y.

U.S. workplace solutions adjusted operating income fell to $359M from $44M a year ago.

U.S. individual solutions adjusted operating income rose to $550M from $55M Y/Y.

International insurance adjusted operating income declined to $784M from $823M Y/Y.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Prudential Financial misses by $0.06 (Aug. 1)