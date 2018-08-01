CF Industries +4% following strong Q2 earnings beat

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) +3.8% after-hours as it easily beats Q2 earnings expectations and forecasts further tightening in net global urea supply growth.

“The story of the first half of 2018 was that of lower North American gas costs and higher nitrogen prices, driving a 33% increase in adjusted EBITDA over last year," says CF President and CEO Tony Will. "As a result, we will begin returning excess cash to shareholders through our new share repurchase authorization while keeping our commitment to strengthen our balance sheet through debt repayment."

CF says Q2 sales volumes hit a record 5.5M tons and H1 sales volumes rose slightly Y/Y; average selling prices for Q2 and H1 were higher Y/Y across all the company's segments.

Longer term, CF expects the global supply and demand balance will tighten further, with net global urea supply growth expected to be well below the ~2% historical nitrogen demand annual growth rate.