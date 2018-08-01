ION Geophysical -19% following earnings

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) -18.9% after-hours after reporting a substantial Q2 loss, a 46% Y/Y decline in revenues to $24.7M, adjusted EBITDA of negative $7.9M, and net cash flows from operations of negative $800K.

ION says Q2 consolidated gross margin was negative 6% vs. positive 34% in the year-ago quarter, with gross margin in its E&P Technology & Services segment of negative 32% vs. positive 35% a year ago.

The company says "a number of deals in our pipeline did not close [during the quarter]. The opportunities did not disappear; the timing of the decision slipped, setting the potential for a strong back half of the year... based on heightened activity and momentum, we still believe that 2018 will be a significant improvement on 2017 on a full-year basis."