Allstate edges up after Q2 EPS, revenue beat consensus

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) gains 1.4% in after-hours trading as adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat consensus by 41 cents.
Q2 consolidated revenue of $10.1B rose 2.9% from $9.81B a year earlier; P&C insurance premiums $8.46B vs. $8.02B.
Net investment income $353M vs $387M Y/Y.
Total catastrophe losses $906M vs $993M Y/Y.
Underlying combined ratio 85.5 vs 84.9 Y/Y. By segment:
Allstate brand auto: 92.8 vs. 92.6;
Allstate brand homeowners: 63.3 vs. 59.8;
Allstate brand other personal lines: 77.3 vs. 77.1;
Esurance: 95.9 vs. 100.5;
Encompass 85.5 vs. 87.6.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Allstate beats by $0.41, beats on revenue (Aug. 1)
