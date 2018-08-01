Allstate edges up after Q2 EPS, revenue beat consensus

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) gains 1.4% in after-hours trading as adjusted EPS of $1.90 beat consensus by 41 cents.

Q2 consolidated revenue of $10.1B rose 2.9% from $9.81B a year earlier; P&C insurance premiums $8.46B vs. $8.02B.

Net investment income $353M vs $387M Y/Y.

Total catastrophe losses $906M vs $993M Y/Y.

Underlying combined ratio 85.5 vs 84.9 Y/Y. By segment: