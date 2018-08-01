T-Mobile logs best-ever Q2, tops customer estimates

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) delivered its best Q2 ever in its latest earnings report, despite revenues that fell slightly short of expectations.

Shares are up 1.1% after hours.

Customer results topped estimates, with 1.6M total net additions; of those, 1M were branded postpaid net adds and 686,000 branded postpaid phone net adds (again leading rivals).

Branded postpaid phone churn was a record low 0.95%, down 15 basis points, and also led the industry.

Meanwhile, prepaid net adds were flat at 91,000.

While revenues rose 3.5%, net income grew 35%, to $782M, and EBITDA was up 7% to $3.2B.

Net cash from operations was $1.3B (up 14%) and free cash flow was $774M (up 61%).

The company boosted forward guidance again, expecting full-year branded postpaid net adds of 3M-3.6M and EBITDA of $11.5B-$11.9B.

Press release