More on Voya Financial Q2: Adjusted operating EPS ex-items rise 20%

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Q2 adjusted operating EPS $1.13, which includes a 13-cent charge for unfavorable deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired and 6 cents of prepayment fees and alternative investment income above the company’s long-term expectations.

Excluding the two items, adjusted operating EPS would have risen 20% Y/Y.

"We are executing on our plans to achieve $1.30 to $1.40 per share of adjusted operating earnings and our targeted cost savings of $110M to $130M by the end of the second quarter of 2019," says Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr.

Book value $52.22 as of June 30, 2018 vs. $74.30 a year ago.

Book value excluding AOCI $46.40 vs. $59.80 Y/Y.

