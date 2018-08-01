Arris -5% amid Q2 miss, light guidance

Arris (NASDAQ:ARRS) is off 5% postmarket following a miss on top and bottom lines and subpar forecasts in Q2 earnings.

Revenues grew 4% Y/Y, bringing H1 revenue gains to 5% Y/Y.

Earnings (non-GAAP) grew 14% Y/Y, with strength in higher-margin businesses like Network & Cloud, and Enterprise.

Order backlog came to $1.258B; book-to-bill ratio was 0.98.

Cash resources at quarter's end were $548M, up from last quarter's $543M. Cash from operations was $103M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $1.68B-$1.73B (light of expectations for $1.89B) and EPS of $0.65-$0.70 (below consensus for $0.80). For the full year, it sees sales of $6.85B-$7B (below consensus for $7.15B) and EPS of $2.85-$3.00 (below consensus for $3.05).

