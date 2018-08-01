Rubicon Project +13.3% on turnaround hopes

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 13.3% after beating expectations with Q2 earnings where losses weren't as bad as expected.

Net loss widened to $18M from $11.6M.

EBITDA was -$5.5M vs. a year-ago gain of $3M.

Revenues fell by 33% Y/Y but grew 15% sequentially, to $28.6M. Meanwhile Y/Y ad spend growth is accelerating, the company notes: 10% in Q1, 16% in Q2, and an expected 20%-plus in Q3.

Take rate built to 12.1%; the company expects that to be flat to slightly higher for Q3.

It also expects Q3 revenues to be anywhere from flat to slightly up on a sequential basis.

