Videogame sales up for third straight month

Videogame sales grew for a third month in June, with hardware again doing the heavy lifting against nearly flat results in software.

Sales rose 25% Y/Y to $1.077B, according to NPD Group. Software sales dropped off 1% to $374M, but hardware gained 52% Y/Y to $350M and accessories spending rose 38%, to $353M.

Overall, year-to-date sales are still up 17% vs. 2017 (hardware up 21% to $1.69B; software up 6% to $2.56B; accessories up 31% to $1.77B).

All current-generation hardware platforms showed sales growth, analyst Mat Piscatella notes, with help from a new distribution of the NES Classic (OTCPK:NTDOY) as well as Fortnite and E3 promotions. PlayStation 4 (NYSE:SNE) was again the best-selling hardware platform for the month and YTD, though Xbox One (NASDAQ:MSFT) hardware dollar sales nearly doubled and Switch sales (OTCPK:NTDOY) rose more than 50%.

In software, Mario Tennis Aces (OTCPK:NTDOY) debuted at the top, while God of War 2018 (SNE) held down the No. 2 spot for the second month in a row, ahead of Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO), The Crew 2 (OTCPK:UBSFY) and Far Cry 5 (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Rounding out the software top 10: No. 6, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 7, LEGO Incredibles (NYSE:T); No. 8, FIFA 18 (NASDAQ:EA); No. 9, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 10, Detroit: Become Human (SNE).

