Energy Transfer Equity to acquire Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) agrees to acquire Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) in unit-for-unit exchange the partnerships say will simplify the corporate structure and strengthen the balance sheet of the combined entity.

Under the deal terms, ETP unitholders will receive 1.28 common units of ETE for each common unit of ETP they own.

The partnerships believe the completion of major capital projects currently in progress will continue to generate strong distributable cash flow growth for the combined entity following the transaction.