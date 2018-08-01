XPO Logistics slips after in-line Q2, scheduled departure of CFO Hardig

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) -1.8% after-hours as it reports in-line Q2 results and the departure of CFO John Hardig effective Aug. 15.

Sarah Glickman, senior VP of corporate finance, will assume the role of acting CFO.

XPO says Q2 transportation revenue rose 14.5% Y/Y to $2.89B, driven by strength in “final-mile” shipments and strong demand for e-commerce order fulfillment.

XPO's Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose to $436.7M, compared with $370.8M for the same period in 2017; the company reaffirms its FY 2018 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.6B and its 2017-18 target for ~$1B in cumulative free cash flow.

The company says it is on track to hit its goal of 85 last-mile hubs ahead of the holiday peak, which will position it within 125 miles of 90% of U.S. consumers.