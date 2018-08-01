Lilis Energy started with Buy rating, $12 price target at Stifel

Lilis Energy (LLEX +1.9% ) is initiated with a Buy rating and $12 price target at Stifel, which sees compelling upside potential through its 19,400 net acres on the eastern side of the Delaware Basin, where 23 transactions over the past 18 months have valued undeveloped property at an average of $27K/acre.

Stifel says this includes Concho Resources' recent $80K/acre purchase of RSP Permian, which held 92K net acres adjacent to LLEX, and like RSPP's assets, LLEX's blocky leasehold is amenable to efficient development with long laterals on large pads.

The firm thinks LLEX's current stock price implies investors are valuing the company undeveloped acreage at only $20K/acre, with the implied discount primarily reflecting the early stage nature of the development of the asset and takeaway challenges for a small company marketing oil and gas in the Permian Basin.