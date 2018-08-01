CBS hires two law firms to probe Moonves allegations, company culture

CBS has hired two law firms to probe recently published allegations of sexual harassment leveled against the company's Chairman and CEO, Leslie Moonves.

That's likely to play a big part in what happens to Moonves after the allegations. Moonves stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars if he ends up fired for cause.

The network has brought in Covington & Burling and Debevoise & Plimpton to do a "full investigation of the allegations in recent press reports about Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS,” the board says.

The board had forgone suspending Moonves, at least at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, but had determined that outside counsel would be involved.

The company is set to report earnings Thursday and Moonves will take questions on the conference call, leading to anticipation that he will be asked about the allegations.

Previously: LA prosecutors not pursuing charges against Moonves (Aug. 01 2018)