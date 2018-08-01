Hecla Mining halts Montana clean-up work amid legal fight with state

Hecla Mining (HL -3.4% ) says it has halted reclamation work at its closed Troy silver and copper mine in Montana in a dispute with state environmental officials over alleged “bad actor” violations at its other mining projects in the state.

Hecla says it will evaluate the potential legal risks of continuing cleanup work at the Troy mine after the Montana Department of Environmental Quality sued the company’s CEO, Phillips Baker Jr., last month

The dispute indicates rising tensions over allegations by the state that Baker bears responsibility under Montana’s “bad actor law” for ongoing pollution at several mines owned by his former employer, Pegasus Mining; Montana has paid $35M-plus for cleanup at the sites after Pegasus went bankrupt, and the state wants the money reimbursed before Hecla moves forward with plans for two new mines.