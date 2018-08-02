Del Frisco’s Restaurant lower 2.4% on pricing of common stock

Del Frisco’s Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) upsized and priced an underwritten public offering of 11.25M common shares $8/share for gross proceeds of $90M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.687M additional common shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2018.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its senior secured term loans which were used to finance Del Frisco’s recently completed acquisition of Barteca Restaurant Group, consisting of Barcelona Wine Bar and bartaco.

Shares -2.41%

Press Release