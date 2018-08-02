Cushman & Wakefield announces pricing of its IPO of ordinary shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) priced its IPO of 45M ordinary shares at $17/share.

The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will trade under the symbol “CWK” beginning August 2, 2018.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.75M ordinary shares.

Net proceeds to be used to reduce outstanding indebtedness, in particular to repay its second lien loan, to pay the outstanding amount of the deferred payment obligation related to its acquisition of Cassidy Turley and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

