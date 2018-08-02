BioCryst Pharmaceuticals readies stock offering

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) offers to sell $50M common stock in an underwritten public offering.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $7.5M of common stock.

Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, funding worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for the prophylactic and acute BCX7353 programs, focusing primarily on the United States, European Union and Japan; the advancement of development activities of our fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva and other preclinical rare disease program; post-approval commitments for RAPIVAB™/ALPIVAB™; and capital expenditures and general working capital needs.

Shares -4%

