Metso wins a mining equipment order from JSW Steel Ltd. in India

Metso Corporation (OTCQX:MXCYY) has won a significant order to deliver a pellet plant, including grinding, filtration and a pyro-processing pellet plant to a large-scale steel operation of JSW Steel Ltd. in India.

The order is booked in Metso's 2Q18 orders received.

"We build long-term relationships with our customers, which is the key for success. Through them, we can provide our customers with the best solutions to ensure low operating costs while also improving resource efficiency and recovery", says Kamal Pahuja, SVP, Indian market area at Metso.

Press Release