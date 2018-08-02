BioCryst Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of common stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) priced 9.09M common shares at $5.50/share for gross proceeds of $50M.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.36M common shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 6, 2018.

Net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, but are not limited to, funding worldwide development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercial activities for the prophylactic and acute BCX7353 programs, focusing primarily on the United States, European Union and Japan; the advancement of development activities of our fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva and other preclinical rare disease program; post-approval commitments for RAPIVAB™/ALPIVAB™; and capital expenditures and general working capital needs.

Press Release