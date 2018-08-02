WISeKey and China Bridge Capital establish Wisekey China joint venture in Zhuhai

WISeKey International Holding (OTCQX:WIKYY) and China Bridge Capital International to form a Joint Venture with the name WISeKey China in Zhuhai, funded by China Bridge Capital's disruptive fund, as well as other industry players.

This joint venture will take advantage of substantial opportunities as AI has emerged as one of the areas at the center of global technology.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey International Holding, said: "The opportunity for WISeKey China is unequaled in the market. WISeKey is the only company in the world that delivers a vertical cybersecurity service platform with Root of Trust... to Chip. to Data Security. The joint venture will see the immediate application of WISeKey technologies, delivering an end-to-end solution, to the CBC ecosystem of companies across the country. Our Company will be in the best position to establish its technology in the region and accelerate its growth. And I am very much looking forward to collaborating with Edward Qiang Zeng, another internet pioneer, with whom I am confident we will experience greater technological accomplishments."