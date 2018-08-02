German Stock Exchange approves delisting request of Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) has received confirmation from the Börse-Stuttgart Stock Exchange for delisting

Precision Therapeutics’ stock, traded under the symbol “S1K1” in Germany, with the last day of trading to be September 6.

Dr. Carl Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Therapeutics, commented, “We did not request or consent to any listing on any exchange outside of the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. and are pleased the Stuttgart Stock Exchange swiftly responded to our request to delist from its exchange.”