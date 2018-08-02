Bank of England set to raise rates

Markets suggest a 91% chance of the Bank of England returning interest rates today to levels unseen since the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise the rate from 0.50% to 0.75%, despite a weakening outlook for the British economy and growing risks from Brexit.

The BOE's remarks will also be critical to sterling's next shift. The pound is currently down 0.4% to $1.3072.

