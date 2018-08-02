Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. completes sale of remaining Bridger Operations and Global Sourcing Business

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has successfully divested its Bridger Environmental, Bridger Transportation, and Bridger Terminals and Blue Rhino Global Sourcing lines of business for net proceeds of ~$92M which are to be re-invested into growth opportunities of the propane business, debt reduction or general working capital purposes.

“We continue to pursue strategies that enable us to focus on our retail propane and Blue Rhino tank exchange businesses,” said James E. Ferrell, Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Ferrellgas (FGP). “Our propane operations have seen strong growth this year and we have good momentum. We see that trend continuing as we build our company for long term success to the benefit of our customers, our employees and our investors.”