Pacific City Financial Corporation launches IPO

Pacific City Financial Corporation (OTCPK:PFCF) holding company for Pacific City Bank, launched its initial public offering of 2,385,000 common shares for expected price between $20.00 and $22.00 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 357,750 shares.

Pacific City intends to list its common stock on NASDAQ Global Market under the trading symbol “PCB.”

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for general corporate purposes, including maintenance of its required regulatory capital, to support future organic growth and other strategic alternatives.