Blue Apron -4% after Q2 results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) reports a Q2 EBITDA loss of $17.5M vs. -$18.1M consensus and -$23.9M a year ago.

The company's customer count fell 24% Y/Y and 9% Q/Q to 3.122M due chiefly to a decision to deliberately prioritize operational stability. Orders per customer rose to 4.4 from 4.3 a year ago. Average order value increased to $57.34 from $58.81. Average revenue per customers was flat Y/Y at $250.

Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue improved 400 bps to 64.7% during the quarter.

Shares of Blue Apron are down 3.72% in premarket trading to $2.33.

