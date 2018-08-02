Sealed Air Acquires AFP

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has expanded its solutions portfolio and design capabilities with the acquisition of AFP, Inc. for an undisclosed term. The sale closed August 1.

AFP generated $125M in net sales in FY2017 and operates six facilities across the U.S. with further presence in Asia and Mexico.

Kenneth P. Chrisman, President of Sealed Air’s Product Care division said, “Sealed Air will also continue to leverage its established network of strategic fabricator partners, which remains an integral part of the company’s strategy to deliver custom high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions.”