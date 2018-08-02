Bank of England hikes rates

As expected, the Bank of England has boosted its benchmark rate from 0.5% to 0.75%. It's the second rate hike for the BoE since the financial crisis.

The vote to raise was unanimous.

Sterling is active, gaining 30 pips vs. the greenback since the news hit, and now flat on the session at $1.3117. The FTSE remains down alongside the rest of Europe, currently off 1.25% .

Update at 8:10 ET: The pound has reversed post-hike gains, now down 0.8% at $1.3023. The pound, of course, has been in a sharp downtrend for months, and a completely-expected 25 basis point move can hardly be expected to reverse it.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP