Wayfair posts larger-than-expected loss

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) are on watch after the company posts a larger Q2 loss than anticipated by analysts.

The company reports EPS of -$0.77 vs. -$0.73 consensus and EBITDA of -$34.8M vs. -$33.8M consensus.

The number of active customers in Wayfair's direct retail business rose 34.0% to 12.8M. LTM net revenue per active customer was up 9.5% to $440. Orders per customer increased to 1.82 from 1.74. Average order size was $254 vs. $258 a year ago.

Shares of Wayfair are up 0.07% in very light premarket action.

Previously: Wayfair misses by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 2)