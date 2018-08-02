Cognizant Technology -3.8% on Q2 revenue miss, downside rev guide

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) drops 3.8% premarket on Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue by $20M with a reported $4.01B (+9% Y/Y). Q3 guidance has downside revenue from $4.06B to $4.10B (consensus: $4.12B) and roughly in-line EPS of at least $1.13 compared to the $1.14 consensus.

In-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $16.05B to $16.30B (consensus: $16.24B) and EPS of at least $4.50 (consensus: $4.49).

Q2 non-GAAP operating margin was 22%. Income from operations was $670M. The company ended the period with $901M in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Cognizant Technology beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)