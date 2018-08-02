Teva Q2 top line off 18%; raises non-GAAP EPS guidance; shares down 5% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.3% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $4,701M (-17.8%).

Key product sales (North America): Generics: $947M (-29%); Copaxone: $464M (-46%); Bendeka/Treanda: $160M (-2%).

Key product sales (Europe): Generics: $907M (+10%); Copaxone: $140M (+1%).

Net Loss: ($241M) (+96.0%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $794M (-23.3%); Loss Per Share: ($0.24) (+96.0%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.78 (-23.5%); CF Ops: $162M (-62.8%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $18.5B - 19.0B (unch); non-GAAP EPS: $2.55 - 2.80 from $2.40 - 2.65.

Restructuring plan on-track to achieve $1.5B of savings in 2018 and in total $3B by the end of 2019.