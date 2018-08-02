More on STORE Capital Q2: Gross investment of $335.1M; reaffirms forecast

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Q2 adjusted FFO per diluted share 45 cents, beats consensus and compares with 44 cents a year ago.

Q2 total revenue $131.2M vs $114.2M.

During the quarter, STORE originated $335.1M of gross investments representing 111 properties, with weighted average initial cap rate of 8.0%. It sold 26 properties for an aggregate gain of $19.9M in the same period.

Reaffirms 2018 AFFO per share guidance of $1.78-$1.84, based on projected 2018 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of about $900m.

