More on Government Properties Q2: Same-property cash NOI rises 5%

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) Q2 normalized FFO per share 52 cents, in line with consensus, vs. 60 cents a year ago.

Rental income increased to $108.1M, beating consensus by $2M, from $69.9M a year ago.

“GOV had a strong second quarter operationally as we grew same property cash basis NOI by 5% and executed over 396,000 square feet of new and renewal leases," says President and CEO David Blackman.

As of June 30, 2018, 94.0% of GOV's total rentable square feet was leased, compared with 94.4% as of March 31, 2018 and 95.0% as of June 30, 2017.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2018, GOV entered new and renewal leases for an aggregate 396,359 rentable square feet at weighted (by rentable square feet) average rents that were 0.6% above prior rents for the same space.

Weighted average lease term for these leases was 6.2 years and leasing concessions and capital commitments for these leases were $6.8M or $2.79 per square foot, per lease year.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Government Properties FFO in-line, beats on rental revenue (Aug. 2)