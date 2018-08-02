Clorox +2% after margins top estimates

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reports sales growth of 3% in Q2. The sales gain breaks down to a 3 percentage points of benefit from the company's Nutranext acquisition, partially offset by nearly a one percentage point of negative impact from the Aplicare divestiture and 1 percentage point of impact from unfavorable foreign currency exchange rates.

Gross margin came in at 44.0% of sales vs. 43.7% consensus and 45.7% a year ago. Higher commodity and logistics costs dragged on Clorox's bottom line.

Looking ahead, Clorox expects FY19 revenue of ~$6.25B to $6.47B (+2% to +4% growth) vs. $6.44B consensus for FY19 EPS of $6.32 to $6.52 vs. $6.41 consensus.

Shares of Clorox are up 2.22% premarket after the numbers posted.

