Veeco Instruments reports Q2 revenue miss, downside guide; shares halted

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) reports Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue by $2.55M with a reported $157.8M (+41% Y/Y). Downside Q3 guidance has revenue of $130M to $140M (consensus: $160.3M) and EPS of $0.03 to $0.13 (consensus: $0.21).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Veeco shares were halted ahead of the earnings report. Trading should resume at 8 AM.

