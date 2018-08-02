MGM Resorts -2% after light EBITDA

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) trades lower after missing estimates with its Q2 report.

The company reports revenue of $561.4M out of the MGM China business. Main floor table games win was up 42% Y/Y, while VIP table games win fell 7%. MGM China adjusted property EBITDA increased 1% to $120M to trail the consensus estimate.

Revenue across domestics resorts was up 3% Y/Y. Revenue per available room increased 2.8% Y/Y to $161 at MGM's Las Vegas Strip resorts. The Bellagio and MGM Grand Detroit properties had strong quarters. Domestic resorts EBITDA fell 5% Y/Y to $626M. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 227 bps to 28.9%.

"Our second quarter came in better than we expected and we made significant progress to capitalize on future growth opportunities in sports betting and Japan," says MGM CEO Jim Murren.

Shares of MGM are down 1.79% in premarket trading to $28.00.

Previously: MGM Resorts misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)