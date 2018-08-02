Profit +11.3% Y/Y for Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) reports net sales declined 0.4 in Q2 , reflects net price realization of 1.4%, favorable foreign currency exchange of 0.1% and the negligible net impact from the AJ Exit3, more than offset by a 1.5% impact from the phasing of Easter and lower volume/mix of 0.5%.
Segment sales: Frozen: $308.5M (+4.3%); Grocery: $256.6M (-7%); Specialty Foods: $77.7M (-0.3%); Boulder Brands: $98.9M (+4.5%).
Gross margin rate +50 bps to 29%.
Adjusted gross margin rate improve 140 bps to 28.7%.
Adjusted EBIT margin rate advanced 100 bps to 16.3%.
The company reaffirmed FY2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance of $2.85 to $2.95.
Previously: Pinnacle Foods beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 2)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox