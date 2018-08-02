Profit +11.3% Y/Y for Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) reports net sales declined 0.4 in Q2 , reflects net price realization of 1.4%, favorable foreign currency exchange of 0.1% and the negligible net impact from the AJ Exit3, more than offset by a 1.5% impact from the phasing of Easter and lower volume/mix of 0.5%.

Segment sales: Frozen: $308.5M (+4.3%); Grocery: $256.6M (-7%); Specialty Foods: $77.7M (-0.3%); Boulder Brands: $98.9M (+4.5%).

Gross margin rate +50 bps to 29%.

Adjusted gross margin rate improve 140 bps to 28.7%.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate advanced 100 bps to 16.3%.

The company reaffirmed FY2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance of $2.85 to $2.95.

